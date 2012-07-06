Images

Image
Rock-cut Lycian tombs in Myra (Demre), Turkey. Ancient necropilis. Open air museum. Famouse tourist attraction, very pupular tour. Travel of history concept
Antalya in Turkey with a view of the Rock tombs in the ancient city of Myra.
Stone texture background
Ancient rock cut tombs of the Lycian necropolis, Myra, Turkey
the combined stone texture for abstract architectural backgrounds and for wallpaper
Cathedral Cave, Waipati beach, south island, New Zealand
A frame of stone layers with details of geological layers of Caucasus Mountains.
layered sedimentary rocks. Carpathians Ukraine

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2124875855

Item ID: 2124875855

Formats

  • 3354 × 5031 pixels • 11.2 × 16.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Ella_Ca

Ella_Ca