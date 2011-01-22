Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rock samphire, Crithmum maritimum, on a rocky wall in the municipality of Mahon, Menorca, Spain. It is a coastal plant in the family Apiaceae
Formats
3717 × 4016 pixels • 12.4 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
926 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
463 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG