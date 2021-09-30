Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102329870
Rock karst formations on Lessinia Plateau (Altopiano della Lessinia), Regional Natural Park in Verona Province, Erbezzo, Veneto, Italy, Europe. On background the Mount Tomba (tomb mountain).
37020 Erbezzo VR, Italy
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alpsancientantiquebeautybrowncretaceousenvironmenterodedfamous placefoothillgeologygrassgrouphikinghillitalianitalykarstkarst formationlandscapelayeredlessinia plateaulimestonemeadowmonolithmountainnatural landmarknatural parklandnaturenature parkoldoutdoorspastureprehistoric erarockrock formationrock strataruralsandstonescenicsseasonsedimentary rocksnowstonesunnytourismvalleyvenetoveronawinter
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist