Rock formations of cave city in Goreme national park. Cappadocia, Turkey
Uçhisar, Tekelli, 50240 Uçhisar/Nevşehir Merkez/Nevşehir, Turkey
adventureancientbackgroundbuildingcappadociacavecave townchurchcitydayerosionfamousformationgeologicalgeologygoremegreenheritagehillhistorykapadokyalandmarklandscapelimestonemountainmuseumnationalnaturalnaturenevsehiroldparkrocksandstoneskystonestone citysummertourismtouristtowntravelturkeyturkishunescovalleyviewvillagezelvezelve valley
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Parks/Outdoor
