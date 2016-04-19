Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Robotic arm agriculture smart farm automation futuristic technology working with female farmer engineer, mechanical hand planting plants and trees in greenhouse, efficient working machinery function.
Beautiful smart farmer woman maintaining agriculture growth farming greenhouse plants researching taking care looking after science development cultivating analyzing flora nature natural cactus
Supermarket employee putting vegetables in shelves
Young asian hipster wear headphone listening to music through smartphone standing outdoors on nature background.
Supermarket employee putting vegetables in shelves
Owner of farmer checking quality of green and red oak salad lettuce record on clip board.Hydroponic vegetable concept.
Young blonde girl photographer makes a photo of assorted flowers bouquets in a shop on the street
Cameraman,The man broadcasting on beautiful flower In the flower display dome in Chiang mai,Thailand.

See more

1268647717

See more

1268647717

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136964421

Item ID: 2136964421

Robotic arm agriculture smart farm automation futuristic technology working with female farmer engineer, mechanical hand planting plants and trees in greenhouse, efficient working machinery function.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5517 × 3517 pixels • 18.4 × 11.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 637 pixels • 3.3 × 2.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 319 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Have a nice day Photo

Have a nice day Photo