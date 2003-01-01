Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Roasted camembert cheese and homemade bread heart shaped and thyme on rustic background. French cheese. Concept of romantic love for Valentines Day. Top view, copy space.
Formats
6054 × 4036 pixels • 20.2 × 13.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG