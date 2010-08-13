Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Roar Lion: Big Lion roaring in cage: (fem. lioness) a large tawny-coloured cat of Africa and NW India, of which the male has a shaggy mane. [Panthera leo.]
Photo Formats
3264 × 2448 pixels • 10.9 × 8.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 750 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 375 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG