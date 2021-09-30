Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100108901
Rize, Black sea Region, Turkey, June 2015. A typical wooden old village house with green window, close up shot, no people, vertical shot.
S
By Seyhan Ahen
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agedarchitecturebackgroundblack seabluebuildingcolorcozycutedesigndetaildirtydoorexteriorframefrontfront windowgreengreen windowgreenhousegrungehomehouseniceno peopleoldopen windowpaintregionrizetexturetraveltravel photographyturkeytypicalvillage housevintagewallweatheredwindowwoodwoodenwooden background
Categories: Nature, Buildings/Landmarks
Similar images
More from this artist