Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
River crab on sand beach. Shot in the Langeberge highlands near Grootrivier and Gouritsrivier rivers crossing, Garden Route, Western Cape, South Africa.
Photo Formats
2079 × 3119 pixels • 6.9 × 10.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.