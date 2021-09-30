Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2099364412
River Adishischala flowing down the a valley. View on Adishi Glacier and on the snow-capped peaks of Tetnuldi, Gistola and Lakutsia in the Greater Caucasus Mountain Range in Georgia, Svaneti Region.
Georgia
