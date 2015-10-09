Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
rising stacks of coins with the letters SCM on the wooden cubes, white background, business and finance concept. SCM - short for Supply Chain Management
Formats
4444 × 2500 pixels • 14.8 × 8.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG