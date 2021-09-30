Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092530388
Rising 7,732 feet above sea level and covering 136 square miles with 110 miles of shoreline, Lake Yellowstone is the largest lake in Yellowstone National Park
W
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
americaaveavenuebeautifulbeautybighorn national forestbuttecliffcreeksdesertdestinationsfallsforesthighwaylake yellowstonelakeslandscapemesamountainousmountainsnational forestnational parknatureold westparksroadroad tripruggedscenicsouthweststreettourtourismtraveltripunited statesusavacationwaterwaterfallswestwesternwyomingyellowstoneyellowstone national park
Categories: Nature, Parks/Outdoor
Similar images
More from this artist