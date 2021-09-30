Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2096811547
Ripe strawberries over all background for consumption.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agriculturebackgroundberrycolorcolorfulcuisinedeliciousdessertdietfoodfreshfreshnessfruitfruitygardengourmetgreengroupharvesthealthyingredientjuicynaturalnaturenutritionorganicproductrawredripeseasonstrawberriesstrawberries backgroundstrawberrysummersupermarketsweettastytextureveganvegetarianvibrantvitamin
Categories: Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist