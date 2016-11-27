Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ripe full large salt fat raw nutty pod husk shell cook product brown green art retro style. Close up vintage abstract many detail macro view light grey beige big vegan farm nutshell peel appetizing
Formats
6016 × 4000 pixels • 20.1 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG