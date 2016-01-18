Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
RIO DE JANEIRO - FEBRUARY 22: Samba dancer dressed up for the Rio Carnival in Sambadome February 22, 2009 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Rio Carnival is the biggest carnival in the world.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

31776394

Stock Photo ID: 31776394

RIO DE JANEIRO - FEBRUARY 22: Samba dancer dressed up for the Rio Carnival in Sambadome February 22, 2009 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Rio Carnival is the biggest carnival in the world.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2462 × 3449 pixels • 8.2 × 11.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 714 × 1000 pixels • 2.4 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 357 × 500 pixels • 1.2 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

G

gary yim