Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - July 13, 2014: Messi of Argentina and Schweinsteiger of Germany during the 2014 World Cup Final game between Argentina and Germany at Maracana Stadium. NO USE IN BRAZIL.

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

204771940

Stock Photo ID: 204771940

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - July 13, 2014: Messi of Argentina and Schweinsteiger of Germany during the 2014 World Cup Final game between Argentina and Germany at Maracana Stadium. NO USE IN BRAZIL.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3000 × 2000 pixels • 10 × 6.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

A

AGIF