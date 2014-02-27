Images

Image
The ring-tailed lemur (Lemur catta) is a large strepsirrhine primate and the most recognized lemur due to its long, black and white ringed tail.
1355246216

1355246216

685439401

Item ID: 685439401

Formats

  • 4272 × 2848 pixels • 14.2 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Molly NZ

Molly NZ