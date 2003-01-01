Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A ring exchange is a symbol of the commitment two people make to each other on their wedding day. Couples can exchange rings as part of their wedding vows, in which case, no ring vows are needed, or t
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2135672175

Item ID: 2135672175

A ring exchange is a symbol of the commitment two people make to each other on their wedding day. Couples can exchange rings as part of their wedding vows, in which case, no ring vows are needed, or t

Formats

  • 5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

anmol nagnath jadhav

anmol nagnath jadhav