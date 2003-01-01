Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
The right hand of a nurse in a white medical glove holds a syringe with a vaccine.The concept of combating coronavirus infection,covid-19.Yellow paper,torn hole and copy space
Edit

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2122328261

Item ID: 2122328261

The right hand of a nurse in a white medical glove holds a syringe with a vaccine.The concept of combating coronavirus infection,covid-19.Yellow paper,torn hole and copy space

Formats

  • 4440 × 2919 pixels • 14.8 × 9.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 657 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 329 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Shchus

Shchus