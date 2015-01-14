Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
RIGA, LATVIA - MARCH 16: Local police guards the crowd at the Freedom Monument during Commemoration of the Latvian Waffen SS unit on March 16, 2009 at Riga, Latvia.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3888 pixels • 8.6 × 13 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.