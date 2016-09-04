Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Rising Star
This asset has some traction but few have discovered it yet.
RIGA, LATVIA - MARCH 16: Commemoration of the Latvian Waffen SS unit or Legionnaires took place on March 16, 2009 in Riga, Latvia.The event always draws crowds of nationalists and anti-fascists.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.