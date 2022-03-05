Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Riga, Latvia - March 05, 2022: Protest against war in Ukraine and Russia's invasion. Crowd of people with flags, signs and posters at demonstration in support of Ukraine to demand Putin to stop war.
Formats
6048 × 4024 pixels • 20.2 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG