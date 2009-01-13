Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
RIGA, LATVIA, JANUARY 13, 2009: After peaceful protest to call for early elections many anti-government demonstrators tried to break into parliament. Aggressive crowd and police had fight in downtown.
