Image
Riga, Latvia, Europe 05.03.2022: The march in support for Ukraine Together against Putin! Protest against war and global military conflict, invasion.
Madrid, Spain - March 15 2019 - 15M climate change student strike at the Spain's capital city Madrid in Puerta del Sol square
Kiev, Ukraine. December 1, 2013. Euromaidan. Strike on the Independence square in Kiev. Meeting on the Maidan Nezalezhnosti in Kyiv.
Munich, Germany - September 20: jubilee of the "Fridays for Future" protest - 30.000 participants protesting against climate policy in Munich on September 20,2019
Kyiv / Ukraine - 08.24.2019: Defenders March on occasion of The Independens Day of Ukraine.
KIEV, UKRAINE - 15 DECEMBER 2013: Unknown demonstrators blockade the Independence square during Ukrainian revolution on December 15, 2013 in Kiev, Ukraine.
Alicante, Spain - June 22nd 2012: Traditionally dressed up people at the Hogueras de San Juan Festival in Alicante, Spain, posting for a picture in front of a huge figurehead
MOSCOW, RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 7, 2019: City Day Festival celebrating Moscow’s birthday and the biggest autumn holiday in Russia's capital.

  • 6616 × 4411 pixels • 22.1 × 14.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Uldis Laganovskis

