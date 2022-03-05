Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Riga, Latvia, Europe 05.03.2022: The march in support for Ukraine Together against Putin! Protest against war and global military conflict, invasion.
