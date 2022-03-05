Images

Riga, Latvia, Europe 05.03.2022: The march in support for Ukraine Together against Putin! Protest against war and global military conflict, invasion.
London, England. April 15th, 2019. Extinction Rebellion protesters at Parliament Sq, Oxford Circus, Westminster Bridge. Demonstrators closed down major roads around central London.
Cardiff, UK. 15th July 2019. Images from Extinction Rebellion's national protest and occupation of city centres.
GORIZIA, ITALY – MARCH 15, 2019: Students from schools in Gorizia and neighbouring municipalities strike during the Friday For Future.
CARDIFF, WALES - JULY 2019: Large banner blocking Castle Street in Cardiff city centre. The road was blocked by the Climate Emergency protest by Extinction Rebellion.
Quarantine in Italy. Castle square in historical centre of Turin Torino city. No travel and lockdown concept. Coronavirus outbreak Covid-19 pandemic concept. Canceled tourist vacation. Barrier tape.
Cardiff, UK. 15th July 2019. Images from Extinction Rebellion's national protest and occupation of city centres.
STRASBOURG, FRANCE - DEC 8, 2018: Front view of large crowd marching in Central Strasbourg at the nationawide protest Marche Pour Le Climat

Item ID: 2132443005

Riga, Latvia, Europe 05.03.2022: The march in support for Ukraine Together against Putin! Protest against war and global military conflict, invasion.

