Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094345739
Rice in a wooden bowl with some neat and simple kitchen ornaments giving an elegant and attractive impression. food and beverage concept. rice is a symbol of prosperity.
J
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureasianbackgroundbamboo backgroundbowlbrowncerealchineseclose-upcloseupconceptcookedcookingcuisineculturedietarydishdrinkfoodfoodstufffullgrainhealthhealthyheapingredientisolatedmatmealnaturalnaturenutritionnutritiousorganicorientalrawricerice bowlseedsymboltexturetraditiontraditionaluncookedvegetarianwhitewhite rice bowlwoodwoodenwooden bowl
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist