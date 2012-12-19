Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rice in a Petri dish - toxic lab photo. Rice grain in glass Petri dish. Colorful flasks with bright elixirs. Test for toxic ingredients in organic rice seeds. Safety food control of poison elements.
Formats
5568 × 3712 pixels • 18.6 × 12.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG