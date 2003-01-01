Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Rice crackers (intip madu or rengginang) with brown sugar on white background. Savory, sweet and crunchy. Traditional snack from Indonesia. Selective focus concept.
Formats
6000 × 3376 pixels • 20 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG