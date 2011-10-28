Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Ribbons with colors of Ukraine during a peaceful demonstration against war, Putin and Russia, Ukrainian and Stop War placard on background, vertical
Formats
3687 × 5530 pixels • 12.3 × 18.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG