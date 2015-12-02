Images

Image
Retired artist giving constructive criticism to senior art creator wife holding pencil in home studio with still life. Older man offering positive feedback to spouse about artwork on easel in workshop
Businesswoman rejoicing at success of afro man at laptop in dark office. Smiling girl congratulating man on right decision at workplace. Happy woman approaching handsome guy worked at laptop indoors.
Friendly girl talking to african american man about data on laptop computer screen in office. Young female professional asking question to guy indoors. Mixed race team working on laptop in workplace.
Senior man and young woman standing indoors in a room set for a party, hugging.
Businessman bearded man in a suit works behind the laptop sitting in a comfortable office
young HR woman interviews a candidate for a job. Business meeting two young women at work discussing the project. Two women in the office at the table, looking at gadgets and discussing something
Grandpa and his little grandson having a good time while playing the chess game in a playful atmosphere at home. Family, game, together
young couple man and woman sitting in a cafe on a date. girlfriend talking phone

2129282129

Item ID: 2129282129

Retired artist giving constructive criticism to senior art creator wife holding pencil in home studio with still life. Older man offering positive feedback to spouse about artwork on easel in workshop

Important information

Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5616 × 3744 pixels • 18.7 × 12.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

