Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092381915
Restoration work of the Fedorovsky town in Tsarskoe Selo. Construction work in the autumn Pushkin. Temple restoration.
Pushkin, St Petersburg, Russia
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureartautumnbrickbrokenbuildingcathedralchristianchristianitychurchcityculturedamageddaydeserteddesignfedorovfedorovskyfortifiedfortressheritagehistoriclandmarkmonumentnationaloldorthodoxoutdoorsparkpushkinreligionreligiousrestorationrestoreroyalruinrussiarussiansaintsaint-petersburgscenicstonetempletowertowntsarskoeviewvintagewallworker
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Technology
Similar images
More from this artist