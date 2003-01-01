Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Resilient partner symbol. Concept words Resilient partner on wooden blocks on a beautiful white background. Wooden chest with coins. Business resilience resilient partner concept, copy space.
Formats
4541 × 2623 pixels • 15.1 × 8.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 578 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 289 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG