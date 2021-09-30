Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092149937
Resignation letter and alarm clock on the table and unemployed keep document and laptop into cardboard box. Quiting a job, businessman fired or leave a job concpet.
P
Asset data
Popularity
Low
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agreementbossbusinessbusinessmancancelcancellationcareerchangecontractdismissdocumentemployeeemploymentenvelopeexecutivefailurefirmformhirehiringholdinginterviewjobleavinglettermanmanagermessageofficepressurequitquittingresignresignationsearchsendingsignaturesigningsubmittextunemployedunemploymentworker
Categories: People, Business/Finance
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist