Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094524689
Republic of Cuba - CIRCA 1979: Postage stamp 'Eugenio Lucas Padilla, 1824-1870: Bullfighting' printed in Republic of Cuba. Series: 'Paintings from the National Museum', 1979
A
By Al.geba
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
antiqueartartistartworkauthorbattlebullbullfightingcanvasclassiccollectioncompositioncorrespondencecreaturecubaculturedesigndrawingenvelopeeugenio lucas padillaexhibitiongenre paintingheritagehistoryhobbylandscapelettermarkmessagemuseumoiloldpainterpaintingpalettepaperpeoplephilatelypicturepostagepostcardpriceretroriversceneryshowstamptraditionusedvintage
Similar images
More from this artist