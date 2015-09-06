Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Repeated exposure of Ukrainian flag with physical fence barbed wire and brick wall. Conceptual image of Russia's occupation of Ukraine. Double exposure creative hologram.
Rusty metal grunge background
A decaying, old metal door with a yellow arrow being destroyed by rust.
Blue plastic rope is used instead of door hook.
painted
Blue closed wooden door with locker and white wall
Bright colorfully painted wooden door
ruins of a very heavily polluted industrial factory, industrial series

See more

746244046

See more

746244046

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2131897831

Item ID: 2131897831

Repeated exposure of Ukrainian flag with physical fence barbed wire and brick wall. Conceptual image of Russia's occupation of Ukraine. Double exposure creative hologram.

Formats

  • 7952 × 5304 pixels • 26.5 × 17.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

sutulastock

sutulastock