Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
repair, diy and home improvement concept - happy smiling woman in goggles with saw sawing wooden board
Happy teenager doing his homework outdoors next to a school.
Young man with a guitar in the park
Happy teenager doing his homework outdoors next to a school.
Portrait of Asian young man smiling at camera while drinking beer on the bench in the park
Handsome bearded man calling on the phone and telling good news
Middle age man with his bike enjoying city life
Band of musicians playing in the street

See more

271792865

See more

271792865

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2127873584

Item ID: 2127873584

repair, diy and home improvement concept - happy smiling woman in goggles with saw sawing wooden board

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 4901 × 3267 pixels • 16.3 × 10.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Syda Productions

Syda Productions