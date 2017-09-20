Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Rejuvenating procedures at the cosmetologist. Face taping. The cosmetologist sticks a tape on the face of an attractive patient. Professional restoration of the skin and muscles of the face.
hands of a masseur girl, close up doing back massage to a young woman, in a spa salon
hands of a masseur girl, close up doing back massage to a young woman, in a spa salon
Young woman receiving back massage in a physiotherapy center
Cropped photo of a doctor wiping the patient skin at the injection site with a cotton-wool ball
close up Beautician waxing female legs in spa center
Representation of ayurveda massage with oil
mother hold daughter hands, love and care concept

See more

696645952

See more

696645952

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2132318063

Item ID: 2132318063

Rejuvenating procedures at the cosmetologist. Face taping. The cosmetologist sticks a tape on the face of an attractive patient. Professional restoration of the skin and muscles of the face.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 3141 × 2090 pixels • 10.5 × 7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Lokana

Lokana