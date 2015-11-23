Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
REGENT STREET, LONDON - MAY 11: Stephen Fry the actor and TV presenter being interviewed at a product launch in Regent Street, London on May 11, 2010. Stephen Fry is a famous TV presenter and actor.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

High

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

68170564

Stock Photo ID: 68170564

REGENT STREET, LONDON - MAY 11: Stephen Fry the actor and TV presenter being interviewed at a product launch in Regent Street, London on May 11, 2010. Stephen Fry is a famous TV presenter and actor.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 2590 × 1904 pixels • 8.6 × 6.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 735 pixels • 3.3 × 2.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 368 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

T

Thomas Owen Jenkins

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.