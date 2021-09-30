Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2083670710
Reflection of Southern alps with Mount Cook and Mt. Tasman in Lake Matheson, New Zealand in the morning
New Zealand
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alpscloudcloudycookforestfox glacierglacierhillislandlakelakesidelandscapelush foliagemathesonmatheson lakemirrormirror lakemorningmountmountainmtmt cookmt tasmannationalnewnew zealandnzoutdoorparkpondrangesreflectionroad tripsnowsouthsouth islandsouthernsouthern alpssummersummitsunrisetasmantourismtrailtraveltreetrekkingwaterwoodzealand
Categories: Nature
Similar images
More from this artist