Red-wattled lapwing bird standing on a grass field in the cool morning. Frontal view of the beautiful ground bird.
Chandrika Lake, Embilipitiya, Sri Lanka
animalasiabeakbeautifulbeauty of naturebirdbird wallpaperbirdlifebirdwatchingbrown wingscuteegg-layingfeathersfreedomgrassgreenhabitatlandscapelapwingmorningnatureornithologyploverplumageportraitpretty birdred lapwingred wattled lapwingred-wattledred-wattled lapwingriver bankriversidesafarishorebirdsri lankastandingtropicaludawalawavanellusvanellus indicuswaderwaterwattlewetlandwhitewildwildlifewildlife photographywingsyellow legs
Categories: Animals/Wildlife, Nature
