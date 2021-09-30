Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2102904271
Redness at neck of Asian old man. Concept of sore throat, pharyngitis, laryngitis or dysphagia.
Z
By Zay Nyi Nyi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
adamappleasianburmesechangeschinesecorddamagedegenerationdeglutitiondifficultdifficultydysphagiaelderelderlyhothurthyperthyroidhyperthyroidisminflammationlaryngitismalemanmyanmaroldpainpainfulpharyngitisproblemredseniorsoreswallowswallowingswellingswollenthroatthyroidthyrotoxicosistonsillitisvocalvoice
Categories: People, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist