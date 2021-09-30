Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2094681418
Red-haired adult girl in glasses holds bouquet of red roses in her hands. Yellow background with place for text. Advertising banner for flowers, delivery. Selective focus.
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
8 marchadultattractivebackgroundbannerbeautifulbeautyblossombouquetbridebrightbunchcelebrationcheerfulcolorcutedaydreamelegantfacefemalefloraflowerflowersfreshgiftglasseshairhandshappyholdingholidayladylifestylelovepersonpetalportraitprettyredred-hairedromanceromanticroserosesskinspringsymbolwomanyellow
Similar images
Same model
More from this artist