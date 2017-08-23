Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red-Backed Shrike (Lanius collurio) perched on branch with flowers. This is a carnivorous passerine bird and member of the shrike family Laniidae. Wildlife Scene of Nature in Europe.
Formats
4483 × 2990 pixels • 14.9 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG