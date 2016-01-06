Images

Image
Red and yellow dahlia in garden. Beautiful yellow dahlia flowers. Dahlias are perennial plants with tuberous roots, though they are grown as annuals in some regions with cold winters.
Velvet flowers in different colors called Cockscomb or Chinese Wool Flower blooming in differnt urns, put on the wooden floor, looking bright and vividly colorful
Spring roses in the garden
Garden in summer in full bloom
Cacto the strong flower of Brazil
street flowers, in the small villages
Beautiful bougainvillea flowers in garden.
Colourful and Fragrant Flowers for Sale at the Green Fingure Plant Shop. Point Blanche . St.Maarten.

1472132999

1472132999

2137478711

Item ID: 2137478711

Formats

  • 3024 × 4032 pixels • 10.1 × 13.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 750 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 375 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Rati Siregar

Rati Siregar