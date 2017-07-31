Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Red thread, texture, macro, close-up, copy space. A bright banner with a silk thread pattern. Sewing minimalistic concept. Beautiful abstract background. A spool with threads
Pink textile banner with a plaid fabric pattern of intersecting diagonal threads for interior design, announcements and advertising, upholstery and beautiful greeting cards for the holidays
Watercolor Red, Burgundy Template Image. Garnet Water Texture. Watercolor Grunge Backdrop. Red, Burgundy Wall Art. Garnet Acrylic Wallpaper. Wet Drop.
Red wooden wall
Macro picture of sew thread texture dark crimson color surface background
Synthetic fur dress at the market for sale
Watercolor Red, Burgundy Gouache Stroke. Garnet Drawing Sketch. Abstract Grunge Backdrop. Red, Burgundy Stream Fluid. Bright Border. Garnet Artistic Poster.
Wooden board texture with blur effect in red tone. Abstract background and texture for design.

See more

1706786641

See more

1706786641

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2126587553

Item ID: 2126587553

Red thread, texture, macro, close-up, copy space. A bright banner with a silk thread pattern. Sewing minimalistic concept. Beautiful abstract background. A spool with threads

Formats

  • 7400 × 3200 pixels • 24.7 × 10.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 432 pixels • 3.3 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 216 pixels • 1.7 × 0.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

LesdaMore

LesdaMore