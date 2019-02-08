Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red silk fabric. texture background pattern. Once people are drawn to the colors, they become interested and the stories make sense. This is how it works, and not otherwise.
Formats
4400 × 2700 pixels • 14.7 × 9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 614 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 307 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG