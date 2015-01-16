Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red rowan berries on a rowan tree. Yellow chrysanthemum flower, lilies.Still life in a wooden frame. picture. A rowan tree on a branch. Ashberry. non-GMO. . on a white background.
Formats
4993 × 3329 pixels • 16.6 × 11.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG