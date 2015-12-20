Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Red roses, white photo frame and small decorative hearts for Valentine's Day, marriage proposal engagement, birthday, anniversary, wedding, Mother's Day. Love composition with copy space.
red rose on blackboard,Valentine day
Delicious chocolate candies in gift box on white wooden background
white headphones and smartphone on a pink background
Bouquet of red roses and chalkboard on the white wooden board. Space for text.
Anemone flowers and blackboard, springtime background, copy space
Delicious chocolate candies in gift box on white wooden background
red rose on blackboard,Valentine day

See more

383066974

See more

383066974

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2125575113

Item ID: 2125575113

Red roses, white photo frame and small decorative hearts for Valentine's Day, marriage proposal engagement, birthday, anniversary, wedding, Mother's Day. Love composition with copy space.

Formats

  • 5100 × 3363 pixels • 17 × 11.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 659 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 330 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Longfin Media

Longfin Media