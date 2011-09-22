Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Red rocky mountains Red rocks pass by ancient rocky formations, through ridges and rivers traveling between rock formations of the Charyn canyon Kazakhstan. Replica of the United States Grand Canyon
Formats
4256 × 2832 pixels • 14.2 × 9.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG