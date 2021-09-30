Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2085111337
A red ripe pomegranate on a tree branch in the orchard.
Manavgat, 07600 Manavgat/Antalya, Turkey
K
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
agricultureautumnbackgroundbotanybranchdietfallfarmingfloralfoliagefoodfreshfreshnessfruitgardengardeningglaregreengrowgrowingharvesthealthhealthyjuicejuicyleafleaveslightsnaturalnatureoctoberorchardorganicoutdoorsplantpomegranateproduceraysredripeseasonsubsistence farmingsummersunnysweettreetropicalturkeyvitamin
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist